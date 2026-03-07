China's Xi says the military must be politically loyal, root out corruption

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Soldiers march during the rehearsal ahead of a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

SHANGHAI, March 7 - Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Saturday the military must be loyal to the Communist Party and root out corruption, according to a report by the official Xinhua news agency.

"There is no place for corruption to hide," said Xi.

"The fight against corruption must move forward."

The remarks come amid the annual meetings of the nation's top political bodies, where officials unveiled this year's economic targets.

Two senior Chinese officials were absent on Wednesday from the ranks of China's highest tier of power at the opening of the annual meetings, with top Communist Party cadres ensnared in a wave of purges. REUTERS