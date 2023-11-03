China's wine market ready to welcome likely return of Aussie wine as ties improve

SHANGHAI - News that punitive tariffs on Australian wine introduced by China in 2021 would be reviewed as part of a push to improve the relationship between the two countries was cheered by many, including Mr Campbell Thompson.

The Beijing-based Australian chief executive of wine importer and distributor The Wine Republic has spent more than a decade making his living from bringing wine, much of it from Australia, into the China market.

"We are looking forward to the tariffs being removed. I think for Australia there is definitely an opportunity," he said.

The introduction of a 218 per cent tax on most Australian wine introduced by China early in 2021 prompted that trade, previously valued as high as US$1.2 billion (S$1.64 billion) annually, to collapse.

Penfold's maker, Treasury Wine Estates, said in 2022 it had lost 97 per cent of its China business due to the introduction of the tariffs.

Prior to Australia's call for an investigation into the origins of Covid-19 in 2020, Australian wines imported into China were subject to zero tariffs following the signing of a free trade agreement in 2015, giving them a 14 per cent tariff advantage over many other wine producing nations.

Late in October, the two sides announced they had reached a consensus to settle the World Trade Organisation (WTO) wine dispute and that the anti-dumping tariffs, which weren't set to expire until 2026, would be reviewed, ahead of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's visit to China in November.

Mr Thompson is already in touch with the 10-plus Australian wineries he worked with before 2021, along with some newer players, in expectation that tariffs will soon be removed.

Though he says this is good news, perhaps paving the way for the return of Australian wine to the Chinese market by early in 2023, he is not necessarily expecting business to bounce back immediately.

"I don't think that's realistic any time soon. However, for a lot of good quality Australian wine producers ... customers still know the wines and I think will re-engage with those wines fairly readily," he said.

Ms Layla Wang, co-owner of Trio Wine Bar in Beijing agreed that Chinese market perceptions of Australian wine haven't changed in the years since it was last available, with no clear winner in the battle to take over Australian wine's market share.