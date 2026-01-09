China's top diplomat Wang Yi postpones visit to Somalia

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

FILE PHOTO: China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks at a press conference during the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, China September 5, 2024. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

MOGADISHU, Jan 9 - China's top diplomat has postponed what would have been a historic visit to Somalia, part of a tour of Africa aimed at bolstering strategic trade, the East African nation's foreign affairs ministry said on Friday.

Wang Yi's planned visit would have been the first by a Chinese foreign minister since the 1980s.

It had been expected to provide a diplomatic boost to Mogadishu after Israel became the first country to formally recognise the breakaway Republic of Somaliland, a northern region that declared its independence in 1991.

Somalia's relations with the U.S. are also at a low point after Washington said this week it would pause further assistance that benefits the government over a dispute about the demolition of a World Food Programme warehouse.

Somali foreign affairs ministry officials told Reuters that the reason for the postponement and a future schedule for Wang's visit would be provided later.

Wang began his annual New Year's tour of Africa on Wednesday, focusing on strategic trade access across East and Southern Africa as Beijing seeks to secure critical shipping routes and resource supply lines.

Wang is also expected to travel to Tanzania and Lesotho during the trip, which continues until January 12.

He met with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Thursday and called for greater cooperation with Africa's fastest growing economy, including in infrastructure, green industry, and the digital economy. REUTERS