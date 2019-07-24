China's sovereignty over Hong Kong sacrosanct: China Daily

BEIJING (CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Both the United Kingdom and the United States have expressed concerns about the protests in Hong Kong. But as usual they have chosen to view them through a prism of their own motives.

Hence, they talk of freedom of speech and the right to peaceful assembly, while keeping silent on the escalating violence accompanying them.

The Hong Kong they see exists on an alternate timeline, no one viewing the situation objectively will doubt that the protests have now gone far beyond being peaceful assemblies.

And the freedom of expression they are vaunting in their attempts to widen the divide between the two systems has deluded some into thinking they will rule the roost in a separate country - although they might as well ask for the moon since China's sovereignty over Hong Kong is not open to debate.

The UK and the US have cleverly packaged their ulterior purpose in their rhetoric since day one. And those willing to accept their gifts have been emboldened to plan and carry out the vandalising of the legislative council of Hong Kong - a symbol of the special administrative region's rule of law.

Then, after lying low for a bit, seeing the Hong Kong government's calm response to the rioting, it fortified their nerve; emboldening them enough to point their ambitions directly at Beijing by attacking the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in Hong Kong and defacing the national emblem.

The only stone that is still left unturned on their map of provocation is the barracks of the People's Liberation Army Hong Kong Garrison.

But who knows, for these people are not acting on any noble motives, simply out of spite and hubris and their own allegiances. They have shown that they are willing to go to extreme lengths in their efforts to provoke an enraged response from Beijing.

The restrained response of the central government so far, which has been limited to condemnations of the rioting and calls for the UK and the US to keep their meddling hands out of Hong Kong affairs, clearly indicates it still views the protests as a domestic affair, although with outside interference.

As was the case after the "Occupy Central" protests, it will only be a matter of time for the rioters to be held accountable for their actions.

The time that they have left for their ugly show - which has been an eye-opener for the whole world to judge for itself the hypocrisy of their appeals - is ticking down.

Neither the UK nor the US has been able to deny its association with the escalation of the situation in Hong Kong, which simply betrays their duplicity.

China Daily is a member of The Straits Times media partner Asia News Network, an alliance of 24 news media organisations.