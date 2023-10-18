China's President Xi meets Russia's Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is welcomed by Chinese President Xi Jinping during a ceremony at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China, October 17, 2023. Sputnik/Sergei Savostyanov/Pool via REUTERS
BEIJING - Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks on Wednesday with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, who is visiting the Chinese capital to attend the Belt and Road Forum, state news agency Xinhua said. REUTERS

