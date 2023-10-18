China's President Xi meets Russia's Putin

BEIJING - Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks on Wednesday with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, who is visiting the Chinese capital to attend the Belt and Road Forum, state news agency Xinhua said. REUTERS
