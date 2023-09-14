China's Premier Li will attend China-ASEAN expo

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Premier Li Qiang speaks during the 26th ASEAN-China Summit at the 43rd ASEAN Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, on September 6, 2023. Yasuyoshi Chiba/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

BEIJING - China's Premier Li Qiang will attend the China-ASEAN expo in Nanning City, Guangxi on Sept. 17, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.

This year is the 20th anniversary of the expo, which is a key platform to deepen cooperation and promote trade investment liberalisation, spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular press briefing.

"China is willing to work with all parties to further implement the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership," Mao said, referring to a free trade agreement among Asia-Pacific nations. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top