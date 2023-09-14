China's Premier Li will attend China-ASEAN expo

BEIJING - China's Premier Li Qiang will attend the China-ASEAN expo in Nanning City, Guangxi on Sept. 17, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.

This year is the 20th anniversary of the expo, which is a key platform to deepen cooperation and promote trade investment liberalisation, spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular press briefing.

"China is willing to work with all parties to further implement the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership," Mao said, referring to a free trade agreement among Asia-Pacific nations. REUTERS