China's Politburo meets on economic work for 2024: State media

FILE PHOTO: Chinese President Xi Jinping (C), Vice President Wang Qishan, Politburo Standing Committee member Zhao Leji, National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee Chairman Li Zhanshu, Premier Li Keqiang, Politburo Standing Committee member Wang Huning and Vice Premier Han Zheng arrive for the closing session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File photo
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

BEIJING - China's Politburo, a top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party, held a meeting on Friday to discuss economic work for 2024, state news agency Xinhua reported.

The Politburo also studied plans for anti-corruption work and reviewed regulations on party disciplinary action, Xinhua said, following the meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping.

Investors are closely watching for any clues on China's economic policy agenda for next year.

The politburo's meeting on economic work is usually a prelude to the annual agenda-setting Central Economic Work Conference, which is expected to be held around mid-December. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top