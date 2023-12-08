China's Politburo meets on economic work for 2024: State media

BEIJING - China's Politburo, a top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party, held a meeting on Friday to discuss economic work for 2024, state news agency Xinhua reported.

The Politburo also studied plans for anti-corruption work and reviewed regulations on party disciplinary action, Xinhua said, following the meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping.

Investors are closely watching for any clues on China's economic policy agenda for next year.

The politburo's meeting on economic work is usually a prelude to the annual agenda-setting Central Economic Work Conference, which is expected to be held around mid-December. REUTERS