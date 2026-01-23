Straitstimes.com header logo

Asian Insider Podcast

China’s fossil fuel addiction exposes a strategic vulnerability

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Dramatic developments in Venezuela and Iran, both important oil suppliers for China, have exposed Beijing’s vulnerability in terms of energy security.

Dramatic developments in Venezuela and Iran, both important oil suppliers for China, have exposed Beijing’s vulnerability in terms of energy security.

ST GRAPHIC: FA'IZAH SANI

Yew Lun Tian

and

Albert Wai

Follow topic:

Synopsis: Every fourth Friday of the month, The Straits Times will now analyse the hottest political and trending talking points, alternating between its Malaysia and Greater China bureaus.

For January, host and deputy foreign editor Albert Wai teams up again with senior China correspondent Yew Lun Tian.

Dramatic developments in Venezuela and Iran, both important oil suppliers for China, have exposed Beijing’s vulnerability in terms of energy security. 

Oil only accounts for around 18 per cent of China’s energy mix but most of this is imported.

While both regimes have enjoyed solid ties with Beijing, the reality is there is little China can do directly to preserve its interests there.

Domestically, China has achieved remarkable success in its clean energy transition. But the human cost of this effort, particularly when it comes to poorer communities, should not be underestimated.

Clean tech may have played a part in China’s soft power rise (BYD electric vehicles and solar panels are obvious examples), but there is no guarantee that this will translate into a stronger hand geopolitically.    

Highlights (click/tap above):

2:02 Are China’s interests in Venezuela dead in the water?

4:58 Impacts of developments in Venezuela, Iran on upcoming Trump-Xi meeting

7:37 Is China prepared to use force to defend its energy security interests?

9:44 The human cost of China’s clean energy transition

14:11 Challenges in clean energy storage, distribution

17:28 Clean tech fuels China’s soft power rise

20:14 Existential survival instinct: Running out of energy

Read more:

https://str.sg/tBih

 

Register for Asian Insider newsletter:

https://str.sg/stnewsletters

 

Host: Albert Wai (

albertw@sph.com.sg

Produced and edited by: Fa’izah Sani

Executive producer: Ernest Luis

Follow Asian Insider Podcast on Fridays here:

Channel:

https://str.sg/JWa7

 

Apple Podcasts:

https://str.sg/JWa8

 

Spotify:

https://str.sg/JWaX

 

Feedback to:

podcast@sph.com.sg

 

SPH Awedio app:

https://www.awedio.sg

 

---

Follow more ST podcast channels:

All-in-one ST Podcasts channel:

https://str.sg/wvz7

Get more updates:

http://str.sg/stpodcasts

 

The Usual Place Podcast YouTube:

https://str.sg/4Vwsa

 

---

Get The Straits Times app, which has a dedicated podcast player section:

The App Store:

https://str.sg/icyB

Google Play:

https://str.sg/icyX

 

See more on

ST Podcasts

Asian Insider Podcast

ST Current Affairs Podcast

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.