Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Dramatic developments in Venezuela and Iran, both important oil suppliers for China, have exposed Beijing’s vulnerability in terms of energy security.

Synopsis: Every fourth Friday of the month, The Straits Times will now analyse the hottest political and trending talking points, alternating between its Malaysia and Greater China bureaus.

For January, host and deputy foreign editor Albert Wai teams up again with senior China correspondent Yew Lun Tian.

Dramatic developments in Venezuela and Iran, both important oil suppliers for China, have exposed Beijing’s vulnerability in terms of energy security.

Oil only accounts for around 18 per cent of China’s energy mix but most of this is imported.

While both regimes have enjoyed solid ties with Beijing, the reality is there is little China can do directly to preserve its interests there.

Domestically, China has achieved remarkable success in its clean energy transition. But the human cost of this effort, particularly when it comes to poorer communities, should not be underestimated.

Clean tech may have played a part in China’s soft power rise (BYD electric vehicles and solar panels are obvious examples), but there is no guarantee that this will translate into a stronger hand geopolitically.

Highlights (click/tap above):

2:02 Are China’s interests in Venezuela dead in the water?

4:58 Impacts of developments in Venezuela, Iran on upcoming Trump-Xi meeting

7:37 Is China prepared to use force to defend its energy security interests?

9:44 The human cost of China’s clean energy transition

14:11 Challenges in clean energy storage, distribution

17:28 Clean tech fuels China’s soft power rise

20:14 Existential survival instinct: Running out of energy

Read more: https://str.sg/tBih

Register for Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/stnewsletters

Host: Albert Wai ( albertw@sph.com.sg )

Produced and edited by: Fa’izah Sani

Executive producer: Ernest Luis

Follow Asian Insider Podcast on Fridays here:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg

---

Follow more ST podcast channels:

All-in-one ST Podcasts channel: https://str.sg/wvz7

Get more updates: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

The Usual Place Podcast YouTube: https://str.sg/4Vwsa

---

Get The Straits Times app, which has a dedicated podcast player section:

The App Store: https://str.sg/icyB