China's foreign minister Wang Yi expected to visit Washington this week - WSJ

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks at a press conference on the sidelines of the Third Belt and Road Forum (BRF), at the media centre in Beijing, China October 18, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo
Updated
15 min ago
Published
15 min ago

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi is expected to visit Washington this week to prepare for President Xi Jinping's expected San Francisco summit with Joe Biden, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people briefed on the plans. REUTERS

