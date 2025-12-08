Straitstimes.com header logo

China's foreign minister urges trust, emphasises 'one-China principle' in meeting with German counterpart

FILE PHOTO: German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meet in Berlin, Germany July 3, 2025. REUTERS/Nadja Wohlleben/ File Photo

BEIJING, Dec 8 - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged cooperation and trust in a meeting with his German counterpart Johann Wadephul in Beijing on Monday, and urged Germany to support China's position on Taiwan, according to a Chinese ministry statement.

Wadephul's visit to China "should be for cooperation, not for quarrels" and "for enhancing understanding and trust, not for widening differences", Wang was quoted by the ministry as saying.

Wang said the "One-China" principle was an important political foundation for China-Germany relations and there was "absolutely no room" for ambiguity.

China views democratically governed Taiwan as its territory and the "One-China" principle as meaning both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one country - assertions that Taipei's government rejects. REUTERS

