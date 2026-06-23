China's foreign minister calls on BRICS to strengthen strategic minerals cooperation

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks with the media at the U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., May 26, 2026. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

BEIJING, June 23 - China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday called on BRICS countries to jointly respond to global challenges from Ebola to AI, and strengthen cooperation on strategic mineral resources, according to a statement from his ministry.

• Wang told a meeting in India that BRICS countries should respond to global energy and food security challenges and unite to respond to the Ebola epidemic in Africa.

• The countries should resolutely combat all forms of terrorism and oppose the weaponization of outer space, Wang added while also calling for close oversight of AI risks.

• Speaking at a security meeting in New Delhi, the Chinese diplomat said the group should "hold high the banner of multilateralism" and firmly oppose unilateralism and protectionism.

• "BRICS members need to take the lead in speaking up for justice and delivering fair outcomes, and elevate their standing and role in international affairs," Wang said.

• He also urged the BRICS to back dialogue and political solutions to resolve disputes and hotspot issues. REUTERS