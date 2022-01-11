China's first community spread of Omicron variant

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in China in this weekly podcast.
Dr Oh Ei Sun, Senior Fellow at Singapore Institute of International Affairs, stands in for The Straits Times' China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei, who is on leave. He chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliot Danker and Bharati Jagdish about the following points:
Highlights (click/tap above):
00:51 China's first community spread of the Omicron variant ahead of the Winter Olympics
02:53 Progress of the Chinese own messenger RNA (mRNA) Covid-19 vaccine
06:07 Wide-ranging crackdown in China on private enterprises
07:49 Sri Lanka President's request for China to help restructure its debt repayment
Produced by: Tan Dawn Wei (dawntan@sph.com.sg), The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3 & Fa'izah Sani
Edited by: Dan Koh
