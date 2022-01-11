China's first community spread of Omicron variant

People line up for nucleic acid testing during a citywide mass testing for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after local cases of the Omicron variant were detected in Tianjin, China January 9, 2022. PHOTO: X80002
Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in China in this weekly podcast.

Dr Oh Ei Sun, Senior Fellow at Singapore Institute of International Affairs, stands in for The Straits Times' China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei, who is on leave. He chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliot Danker and Bharati Jagdish about the following points:

00:51 China's first community spread of the Omicron variant ahead of the Winter Olympics 

02:53 Progress of the Chinese own messenger RNA (mRNA) Covid-19 vaccine

06:07 Wide-ranging crackdown in China on private enterprises

07:49 Sri Lanka President's request for China to help restructure its debt repayment

Produced by: Tan Dawn Wei (dawntan@sph.com.sg), The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3 & Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Dan Koh

