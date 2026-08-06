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China's embassy in Argentina accuses US of obstructing cooperation

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BUENOS AIRES, Aug 6 - China's embassy in Argentina accused the United States of using visa revocations to obstruct cooperation between a local company and China's Huawei, calling the move an affront to sovereignty and free-market principles.

"The U.S. embassy in Argentina has deliberately promoted the so-called 'China threat theory,' broadened the concept of national security, and, through visa revocations, blatantly hindered normal cooperation," the Chinese embassy said in a statement published on social media late on Wednesday.

The U.S. embassy in Argentina did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, a close ally of Argentine President Javier Milei, has expressed concern about Chinese influence in Latin America -- including Argentina, which has Beijing as its second-largest trading partner.

Chinese and Argentine central banks earlier this week renewed a bilateral currency swap agreement for five years totaling 130 billion yuan ($19.3 billion). REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.