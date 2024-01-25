China's defence ministry spokesperson says India border issue 'left over from history'

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Defence Ministry spokesperson Wu Qian attends a press briefing in Beijing, China August 31, 2023. REUTERS/Shubing Wang/File Photo
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

BEIJING - A Chinese defence ministry spokesperson said on Thursday that India-China border tensions were "an issue left over from history and not the whole of China-India relations".

"It is unwise and inappropriate for the Indian side to insist on linking the border situation with bilateral relations," spokesperson Wu Qian told a monthly press briefing.

A senior Indian official told Reuters earlier this month that India could ease its heightened scrutiny of Chinese investments if the two countries' border remained peaceful, the first signal that the four-year-old curbs could be lifted. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top