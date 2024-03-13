China's defence ministry says it held military staff dialogue with NATO

Updated
Mar 13, 2024, 08:10 PM
Published
Mar 13, 2024, 08:10 PM

BEIJING - China and NATO held an eighth military staff dialogue on security policy in Beijing on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Chinese defence ministry.

The two sides exchanged views on defence matters between China and NATO, as well as the international and regional situation, the ministry said in the statement, without elaborating.

The meeting was co-chaired by the Office of International Military Cooperation of China's Central Military Commission and the leadership of the Cooperative Security Department of the NATO International Military Staff, the statement added.

The dialogue comes a week after Sweden joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, leaving a long-standing non-alignment policy for greater safety within the security pact after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The two sides hosted the last round of such talks in February last year in NATO headquarters in Brussels. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top