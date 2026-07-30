China's Communist Party to hold conclave on internal governance in October

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FILE PHOTO: A giant screen shows news footage of Chinese President Xi Jinping attending the third plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), in Beijing, China July 18, 2024. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

BEIJING, July 30 - China's ruling Communist Party will hold a plenary session of its Central Committee in Beijing in October to discuss party self-governance, state-run Xinhua news agency said on Thursday, citing a Politburo meeting.

• The party conclave will bring together more than 300 full and alternate members of its current Central Committee — the largest of the party's top decision-making bodies.

• The meeting, the fifth since the current Central Committee was formed in 2022, will "study several major issues concerning the sustained advancement of full and rigorous party self-governance," Xinhua said.

• Under a years-long anti-corruption campaign initiated by President Xi Jinping, millions of people within China's vast bureaucracy have been investigated. Hundreds of senior officials and top generals have been removed from their posts.

• Xi also formally introduced an internal party discipline campaign in 2014, two years after his ascension to power.

• The party's self-governance drive "faces many new situations and new challenges" due changes to the international and national environments and within the party, Xinhua cited the Politburo as saying.

• Typically seven Central Committee meetings, also known as plenums, are held between major party congresses which convene twice a decade. The party's constitution requires at least one plenum to be held every year.

• The first, second and seventh plenums typically focus on power transition between congresses and key personnel appointments, while the third plenums typically deal with long-term economic reforms.

• The fifth plenum usually deliberates the country's strategic blueprint - the five-year plan - but a delayed third plenum, which was delayed for more than half year until mid 2024 has disrupted conventional scheduling. REUTERS