China's coast guard expels Philippine vessels from Scarborough Shoal, state media says

BEIJING – China’s coast guard said on April 30 it “expelled” a Philippine coast guard ship and another vessel from waters adjacent to the Scarborough Shoal, Chinese state media reported.

The coast guard did not provide additional information, according to the report from Chinese state media broadcaster CCTV, but the incident was the latest to occur between the two countries at the disputed atoll in the South China Sea.

Beijing and Manila have repeatedly clashed in recent months at the submerged reef, which the Philippines says is in its exclusive economic zone but which China also claims as its own.

Both have also traded accusations over aggressive manoeuvres there and the Philippines recently summoned a Chinese diplomat over the actions.

China and the Philippines previously said they would seek better communication and management around skirmishes in the vast South China Sea, but tensions have increased recently, especially after the Philippines forged stronger diplomatic and military ties with the United States.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, a conduit for more than US$3 trillion (S$4.08 trillion) of annual ship-borne commerce, including parts claimed by the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei.

The Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague in 2016 said China’s claims had no legal basis. REUTERS