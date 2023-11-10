China's ambassador to US says Sino-US relations still face severe challenges

Xie Feng, China's ambassador to the U.S. PHOTO: REUTERS
BEIJING - China's ambassador to the United states, Xie Feng, said the most important thing is to find the right way for China and the United States to get along.

"Sino-U.S. relations are still facing severe challenges, and there is still a long way to go to stabilize and improve relations. The most important thing is to find the right way for China and the United States to get along in the new era," Xie said in remarks during a video speech for the China-U.S. Forum in Hong Kong on Thursday. REUTERS

