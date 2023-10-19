China willing to strengthen coordination with Egypt, Arab countries on Israel conflict

Chinese President Xi Jinping makes a speech during a reception dinner at the Great Hall of the People ahead of China's National Day in Beijing, China on September 28, 2023. Jade Gao/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Kamal Madbouly addresses delegates during the Africa Climate Summit (ACS) 2023 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi, Kenya, September 5, 2023. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi/File Photo
Updated
29 sec ago
Published
42 sec ago

BEIJING - China supports Egypt's efforts to open humanitarian corridors, and is willing to strengthen coordination with Egypt and Arab countries to promote an early, comprehensive and lasting solution for the Israel-Palestinian conflict, Chinese state media said on Thursday.

China appreciates Egypt's role in cooling the situation, and stressed that the most urgent task is for a ceasefire and stopping the war as soon as possible, President Xi Jinping said in talks with Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on Thursday morning.

Xi also said China is willing to work with Egypt to strengthen cooperation in infrastructure, agricultural technology, and renewable energy while expanding high-quality imports from Egypt. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top