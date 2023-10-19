China willing to strengthen coordination with Egypt, Arab countries on Israel conflict

BEIJING - China supports Egypt's efforts to open humanitarian corridors, and is willing to strengthen coordination with Egypt and Arab countries to promote an early, comprehensive and lasting solution for the Israel-Palestinian conflict, Chinese state media said on Thursday.

China appreciates Egypt's role in cooling the situation, and stressed that the most urgent task is for a ceasefire and stopping the war as soon as possible, President Xi Jinping said in talks with Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on Thursday morning.

Xi also said China is willing to work with Egypt to strengthen cooperation in infrastructure, agricultural technology, and renewable energy while expanding high-quality imports from Egypt. REUTERS