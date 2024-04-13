China willing to enhance N. Korean ties, top legislator says on visit: Xinhua

SHENZHEN, China - China's leadership is willing to work with its North Korean counterparts to deepen trust and boost cooperation, China's top legislator Zhao Leji said in a speech in Pyongyang published by the official Xinhua news agency late on April 12.

Mr Zhao is on an official goodwill visit to North Korea from April 11 to 13 and made the speech at the opening ceremony for China-DPRK Friendship Year, Xinhua said.

DPRK refers to the initials of the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Mr Zhao is the highest ranking Chinese official to visit the North since 2018 when Mr Li Zhanshu attended the 70th anniversary of the North's founding.

The country's top leaders have met five times in recent years, Mr Zhao noted.

"No matter how the international situation changes, the traditional friendship between China and the DPRK, created and nurtured by the older generation of leaders from both parties and countries, remains deep-rooted and strong over time," Mr Zhao was quoted as saying.

North Korean state media KCNA reported on April 13 that Mr Zhao said it is Beijing’s consistent strategic policy to defend and develop friendly relations between China and North Korea.

“General Secretary Xi Jinping and General Secretary Kim Jong Un have indicated the orientation” for the development of relations between the countries, Mr Zhao said, according to KCNA.

Pyongyang has been seeking to expand diplomatic exchanges with its main political ally after lifting Covid-19 restrictions.

In March, a senior North Korean official leading a delegation to China met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and held high-level talks in Beijing. REUTERS