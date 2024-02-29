China willing to enhance economic, trade cooperation with Egypt, commerce minister says

FILE PHOTO: China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao delivers a speech at the China Development Forum 2023, in Beijing, China, March 26, 2023. REUTERS/Jing Xu/File Photo
BEIJING - China is willing to further promote economic and trade cooperation with Egypt, and to continue to encourage and support its enterprises to invest and start businesses in the African country, the Chinese commerce ministry cited its minister as saying.

Minister Wang Wentao, who met the Egyptian prime minister on Wednesday, said China is ready to expand relations, looking into the potential for cooperation in fields such as information and communications, smart cities, e-commerce, green development, and high-tech industry. REUTERS

