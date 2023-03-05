China will spend 7.2% more on defence in 2023

China’s defence spending will grow by 7.2 per cent in 2023 to 1.55 trillion yuan (S$302 billion), a shade higher than the 7.1 per cent hike in 2022.

In a work report released at the opening of the National People’s Congress (NPC), Premier Li Keqiang said the armed forces should work to “carry out military operations, boost combat preparedness, and enhance military capabilities so as to accomplish the tasks entrusted to them by the party and people”.

This is with an eye to achieving the goals for the centenary of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in 2027, the report stated. Mr Li read a shortened version of the report at the event.

The headline figure is announced each year at the annual legislative meetings known as the Two Sessions, or lianghui. It is closely watched as a barometer of how Beijing will expand its military capabilities.

Mr Wang Chao, spokesman for this year’s NPC session, said on Saturday that the increase in defence spending is meant not just to deal with complex security challenges, but also to fulfil the responsibilities of a major country.

Mr Wang, who is president of the Chinese People’s Institute of Foreign Affairs, added that China’s defence spending as a proportion of gross domestic product has remained stable over the years, and remains lower than the global average.

“China’s military modernisation is not a threat to any country, but a positive force for maintaining regional stability and global peace,” he said in response to a question at a press conference.

He was speaking a day ahead of the opening of the NPC’s annual session in Beijing, held concurrently with the annual meeting of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the top political advisory body.

According to The Military Balance 2023 report by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, China’s military expenditure as a proportion of overall government spending had declined in the early 2000s.

But since Mr Xi Jinping became president in 2013, the decline has been arrested, suggesting an increased focus on ensuring the PLA receives the resources it needs, said the report published in February.

While 2023’s increase in defence spending is a small increment compared to last year’s, it will be the most since a 7.5 per cent jump in 2019.

In recent years, the PLA has continued to expand its fleet of warships, field more J-20 stealth fighter jets, and grow its conventional and nuclear missile forces.

China’s longer-term goal is to “basically complete” national defence and military modernisation by 2035, and to transform the PLA into a “world-class military” by the middle of the century, according to Mr Xi’s 19th party congress speech in 2017.