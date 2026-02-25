Straitstimes.com header logo

China warns US it will respond if trade probe spurs new tariffs

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The flags of the United States and China wave in the wind during Lunar New Year celebrations welcoming the Year of the Horse, in New York City, U.S., February 17, 2026. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

China said it has honoured a 2020 trade deal despite the pandemic disruption and complied with pledges it made.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

BEIJING – China warned it will take “all necessary measures” if the US uses a probe into a 2020 trade deal to impose fresh tariffs, after Washington signalled the investigation would continue.

In a statement on Feb 25 responding to comments by US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, China’s Commerce Ministry said Beijing has honoured the Phase One agreement despite the pandemic disruption, and has complied with pledges it made on intellectual property and the opening of financial and agricultural markets.

It also accused the US of undermining implementation by tightening export controls, restricting two-way investment and expanding other curbs that it said obstruct normal trade and investment, adding that a 2025 white paper set out its case.

“If the US insists on pushing forward with relevant investigations, or even uses the investigation as a pretext to introduce restrictive measures such as tariffs, China will take all necessary measures to resolutely defend its legitimate rights and interests,” the ministry said.

The exchange injects some uncertainty into bilateral ties just weeks before Mr Donald Trump is set to visit Beijing, the first trip by an American president since his last visit in 2017. It comes soon after the Supreme Court invalidated his broad emergency tariffs, eliminating Mr Trump’s second-term levies on China and leaving Beijing facing a lower fee than applied to US allies.

Mr Greer said the administration can pursue duties under a legal provision known as Section 301 and other statutes after the ruling, and the USTR opened its Phase One compliance investigation in October 2025.

The Commerce Ministry urged Washington to assess the deal “objectively and rationally” and avoid shifting blame, saying it wants to use the consultation mechanism to focus on existing consensus and look to the future. BLOOMBERG

More on this topic
Beyond the numbers: Will China and India capitalise on US tariff twist?
New US tariff starts at 10%, Trump administration working to hike it to 15%
See more on

China

United States

Tariffs

US-China ties

US-China trade war

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.