China warns rocket remnants to hit South China Sea: Maritime safety authority

BEIJING - The China Maritime Safety Administration issued a navigation warning early on Tuesday for rocket remnants expected to hit some parts of the South China Sea between 11 a.m. (0300 GMT) and 12 p.m. (0400 GMT). REUTERS
