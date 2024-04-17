China, US should find ways for pragmatic military relations, Chinese defence minister says

Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun arrives for the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 11, 2024. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo
BEIJING - China and the United States should explore ways for a pragmatic and cooperative relationship between their militaries, and "gradually accumulate mutual trust", the Chinese defence minister was cited as saying by the ministry on Wednesday.

The minister, Dong Jun, in a phone conversation with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, also said the Taiwan issue is "core of China's core interests" and must never be hurt, and that the U.S. should respect China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea. REUTERS

