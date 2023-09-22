China urges US envoy to Japan to stop favouring Japan's 'irresponsible' behaviour

Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

BEIJING - China said U.S. ambassador to Japan, Rahm Emanuel, should stop favouring Japan's "irresponsible" behaviour, after he called Beijing's reaction to Japan's Fukushima water release an "economic coercion".

"We believe that the United States side, especially the politicians concerned on the United States side, should stop being biased in favour of and condoning Japan's irresponsible behaviour," foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a news briefing on Friday.

Mao also said the United States should join other countries in urging Japan to stop discharging the Fukushima wastewater into the sea and dispose of it in a responsible manner. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top