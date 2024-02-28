China urges UN to define roadmap to exempt non-nuclear states from nuclear threat, state media says

BEIJING - The United Nation's Conference on Disarmament should define a roadmap or timetable for an international legal instrument to exempt non-nuclear-weapon states from the threat of nuclear weapons, the Chinese foreign ministry's department of arms control said, according to state media.

Director general of the department, Sun Xiaobo, also said countries with the largest nuclear arsenals "should continue to fulfil their special and priority responsibilities", official news agency Xinhua said. REUTERS

