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BEIJING, April 13 - China said a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz would go against the international community's interests and urged calm and restraint by all sides.

The U.S. military said it will begin a blockade nL6N40V09S of all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports and coastal areas on Monday, after the failure of weekend talks in Islamabad aimed at ending the Iran war. Before the war, most Iranian oil exports were shipped L4N40W08K to China, the top global importer of crude.

The blockade of the Strait of Hormuz does not serve the common interests of the international community, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, special envoy of the UAE President for China, in Beijing on Monday, according to a ministry statement.

Wang said China understood the legitimate security concerns of the Gulf Arab states, and that the fundamental way to resolve the crisis was a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire achieved through political and diplomatic means.

"China hopes the relevant parties will abide by the temporary ceasefire arrangements, remain committed to resolving disputes through political and diplomatic means, and avoid a resumption of hostilities," foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a regular press conference on Monday.

China stood ready to "play a positive and constructive role" in resolving the crisis, Guo added, calling the weekend talks in the Pakistani capital a step in a direction conducive to easing tension.

After the marathon talks https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/us-iran-set-peace-talks-doubts-emerge-over-lebanon-sanctions-2026-04-11/ failed, the U.S. Central Command said its forces would begin a blockade of all maritime traffic with Iranian ports from 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT) on Monday.

China and Pakistan had backed peace talks in March while urging an immediate ceasefire nL1N40J0RI in the Iran war and restoration of normal navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, a conduit for about a fifth of global oil and gas supplies.

Guo rejected reports nL6N40U00J that China had plans to supply weapons to Iran as "groundless smears and malicious associations".

Last week, Trump threatened immediate tariffs of 50%, with no exemptions, https://www.reuters.com/world/trump-announces-50-tariffs-nations-supplying-iran-with-weapons-2026-04-08/ on imports from countries supplying Iran with military weapons.

"China has consistently taken a prudent and responsible approach to arms exports," Guo said, adding that its strict controls were in line with domestic laws and international obligations. REUTERS