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China urges respect for digital sovereignty in AI race

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FILE PHOTO: People visit the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China, July 18, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: People visit the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China, July 18, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura/File Photo

BEIJING, Aug 19 - China on Wednesday urged respect for each country's digital sovereignty, after a report the U.S. would ask countries to choose sides in the artificial intelligence race with Beijing.

China is opposed to taking sides and forming camps on AI, its foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a regular briefing.

The U.S. is preparing to tell dozens of countries they must pick sides in the artificial intelligence race with China, warning they will be excluded from a U.S.-led AI coalition if they also sign up for Beijing's competing framework, according to a U.S. official and an internal draft reviewed by Reuters.

"Each country has the right to choose its partners based on its national conditions and development needs," Lin said. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.