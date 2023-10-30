China urges G7 not to have double standards on Japanese food ban

BEIJING - China has urged the G7 not to "stubbornly adhere to double standards" but take practical action to maintain the normal international trade and investment order, after G7 industrial powers called for the repeal of Chinese import curbs on Japanese food products.

"The G7 members undermine the level playing field and disrupt the security and stability of global production and supply chains," China's embassy in Japan said in a statement late on Sunday, also calling G7's actions "economic coercion". REUTERS