China top legislator says Beijing, Pyongyang set on developing friendly relations: KCNA

Mr Zhao Leji, who is the third ranked official of China's Communist Party, is on a goodwill visit to Pyongyang. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Apr 13, 2024, 06:59 AM
Published
Apr 13, 2024, 06:30 AM

SEOUL - China's top legislator, Mr Zhao Leji, said it is Beijing's consistent strategic policy to defend and develop friendly relations between China and North Korea, North Korean state media KCNA said on April 13.

Mr Zhao, who is also the third ranked official of China's Communist Party, met with North Korean counterpart Choe Ryong Hae and attended festivities commemorating the two countries' friendship on April 12 during a goodwill visit to Pyongyang, KCNA reported.

"General Secretary Xi Jinping and General Secretary Kim Jong Un have indicated the orientation" for the development of relations between the countries, Mr Zhao said, according to KCNA.

Pyongyang has been seeking to expand diplomatic exchanges with its main political ally after lifting Covid-19 restrictions.

In March, a senior North Korean official leading a delegation to China met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and held high-level talks in Beijing. REUTERS

More On This Topic
North Korea, China commit to bolstering ties in high-level Beijing talks
Top Chinese official to visit North Korea this week

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top