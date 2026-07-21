China summons Philippine ambassador over South China Sea encounter

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BEIJING, July 21 - Beijing said it has summoned the Philippine ambassador to China on Tuesday to lodge solemn representation over an encounter a day earlier between the two countries in the Second Thomas Shoal, according to a statement.

China and the Philippines on Monday traded accusations after an encounter between vessels in contested South China Sea waters, with Manila saying one of its navy personnel was struck on the head and Beijing saying Manila provoked the incident.

Separately on Tuesday, China Coast Guard said China permitted the Philippine side to transfer the injured personnel through small shuttle boats from the grounded Philippine warship out of humanitarian consideration.

The Philippine embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment. REUTERS