China strongly opposes US arms sales to Taiwan, urges withdrawal

The US State Department approved the sale of F-16 fighter jet spare and repair parts to Taiwan for an estimated S$107 million). PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Jun 07, 2024, 07:17 PM
Published
Jun 07, 2024, 06:57 PM

BEIJING - China is strongly opposed to US arms sales to Taiwan and urges Washington to withdraw them immediately, the defence ministry said on June 7.

The ministry said it had lodged a complaint to the United States over the matter.

“(China’s military) will continue to strengthen its military training and exercises, and resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” it added in a statement.

The US State Department approved the sale of F-16 fighter jet spare and repair parts to Taiwan for an estimated US$80 million (S$107 million), the Pentagon’s Defence Security Cooperation Agency said on June 5.

The sale will help to improve Taiwan’s security, maintain political stability and the military balance, and support economic progress in the region, the Pentagon said.

Taiwan said the sale, expected to be finalised in July, would boost the combat and defence needs of its air force. REUTERS

