China sets sight on around 5 per cent growth in 2024

BEIJING – China is gunning for an expansion of around 5 per cent in 2024, as the world’s second-largest economy seeks to maintain its growth momentum after hitting 2023’s target.

The headline growth target contained in Premier Li Qiang’s maiden government work report – seen by The Straits Times ahead of the opening session of China’s legislature on March 5 – follows 2023’s target of around 5 per cent after the country failed to hit 2022’s goal of about 5.5 per cent.

Official data showed that China’s economy grew 5.2 per cent in 2023 – a feat helped by government spending on infrastructure and Beijing’s easing measures, including steps to boost liquidity in the market.

“In setting the growth rate at around 5 per cent, we have taken into account the need to boost employment and incomes and prevent and defuse risks,” Mr Li said in delivering the work report at the opening of the National People’s Congress.

This year, Beijing will also aim to create 12 million new urban jobs and its unemployment rate is projected to be about 5.5 per cent, the report showed. Policymakers also expect inflation to go up by 3 per cent.

The projected increases are similar to last year’s targets.

Military spending will rise to 1.66554 trillion yuan (S$310.7 billion), an increase by 7.2 per cent, similar to 2023, the report said.

Economists have expressed doubts that China can hit its growth target in 2024, saying much will depend on the strength of Beijing’s support. The International Monetary Fund in February projected that China will grow by 4.6 per cent in 2024, hemmed in by weak export demand and a severe property slump.

China’s housing woes are policymakers’ biggest headache, as new construction plunged 20.4 per cent and investment fell 9.6 per cent in 2023, based on official data, though declines have been narrowing.

The downturn, which started in 2020 due to a regulatory clampdown to curb developers’ runaway debt, has hit the revenues of local governments that had previously relied heavily on land sales for funding, causing many to go into heavy debt.

As a result, the State Council, China’s Cabinet, had in late 2023 barred two municipalities, three autonomous regions and seven provinces from launching new state-funded projects, except for those necessary to residents’ livelihoods.

That has not stopped local governments from setting ambitious plans of growing between 4.5 per cent and 8 per cent, with most expecting to expand by 5 per cent – in line with the national target.

Economists have also blamed the property crisis for weakened consumer demand, given that 70 per cent of Chinese household wealth is tied to property. This has, in turn, raised the risk of deflation, with consumer prices falling 0.8 per cent in January 2024 from a year ago – the steepest drop in more than 14 years. In 2023, China’s consumer price index inched up by a meagre 0.2 per cent.

Three years of Covid-19 lockdowns and a series of regulatory clampdowns have also damaged business sentiment, dimming job prospects for fresh graduates in particular. The unemployment rate for those aged between 16 and 24 stood at 14.9 per cent as at December. This year, a record 11.79 million fresh graduates – up from the previous high of 11.58 million – are expected to enter the job market.

New foreign direct investment also fell to a three-year low in 2023, according to data from the Commerce Ministry in January.

Dr Dan Wang, chief economist at Hang Seng Bank in Shanghai, told ST that this year’s target of around 5 per cent growth is “highly unrealistic”. She pointed to how pressures on the economy this year are higher than last year, including how the housing market has been worsening.

“Even a target of 4.5 per cent would be a stretch,” she added.

But Beijing has signalled that it will further prop up its economy, with economists expecting more rounds of stimulus.

Since Feb 5, banks have been allowed to hold smaller cash reserves, releasing 1 trillion yuan (S$190 billion) in long-term capital into the market, following an easing announcement by the central bank on Jan 25.

Regulators also started permitting banks to lend to struggling developers, as part of new guidelines released on Jan 25 that will be valid until the end of 2024. The change will allow companies to pledge commercial properties such as offices and shopping malls to repay their bonds, loans and to cover operating expenses. They are not allowed to buy commercial or rental housing or to start new construction with the new funds.

About 5,000 delegates have gathered in Beijing this week for China’s annual parliamentary sessions, known as Two Sessions, or lianghui.

While China has shed its Covid-19 controls for 2024’s meetings and resumed its pre-pandemic format, it has, at the same time, introduced what will likely be permanent changes. These include keeping the conclave short at a week, and doing away with the premier’s press conference on the final day, a three-decade legacy.

This year’s work report will be watched not just for signals of how the government plans to bolster the sluggish economy, but also Mr Li’s introductory delivery. In 2023, his predecessor Li Keqiang delivered his final work report before retiring. He later died of a heart attack in Shanghai in October.