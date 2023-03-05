China sets GDP growth target of around 5% for 2023

BEIJING - China has set its sights on expanding the economy by about 5 per cent in 2023, a more modest goal after it missed its 5.5 per cent target last year.

The 2023 headline figure, captured in the annual work report which Premier Li Keqiang began delivering at the opening session of China’s legislature on Sunday morning, was in line with external projections.

On Friday, the International Monetary Fund revised upwards China’s 2023 growth outlook to 5.2 per cent, from its previous estimate of 4.4 per cent. The Chinese economy is now expected to contribute a third of global growth this year, it said.

Economic recovery has been high on Beijing’s agenda as the world’s second-largest economy faces growing challenges from its rivalry with the United States, widening income and wealth gaps, and a rapidly ageing population exacerbated by low fertility rates.

In 2022, China’s gross domestic product grew by just 3 per cent, its second-worst performance since the 1970s.

The government this year will aim to create 12 million jobs in urban areas this year, up from the 11 million target it set last year, as the number of graduates is expected to hit a record high of 11.58 million in 2023.

It will try to maintain unemployment in urban areas at 5.5 per cent this year, just as it did for last year.

After three years of Covid-19 disruptions, the National People’s Congress (NPC) and political advisory body Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) are meeting in full, with some 5,000 delegates descending on Beijing for meetings at the Great Hall of The People.

Collectively known as the Two Sessions or lianghui, this is the first such meeting after last October’s 20th Party Congress, where President Xi Jinping secured a rare third five-year term as head of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and chairman of the Central Military Commission.

The NPC is expected to formally endorse Mr Xi for a third term as State President during the meetings.

After 2022’s lacklustre economic performance beset by Covid-linked lockdowns and disruptions, China faces an uphill task in stimulating the economy amid sluggish consumer demand, a battered property market and weak investor confidence.

Worsening relations with the US have also choked off Chinese access to cutting-edge technologies, and Beijing is expected to announce more specific policies aimed at boosting home-grown expertise in science and technology.