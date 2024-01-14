China sees US as unlikely ally to temper Taiwan independence moves after DPP wins elections

BEIJING – Now that Taiwan voters have returned the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to the presidency, China will have to look to the United States to temper any moves by the island towards independence, said analysts here.

The US is motivated, too, to play ball, but Beijing will have to deepen reliance on Washington to strike the balance in the Taiwan Strait, they added, given that it is highly unlikely for frozen ties between the Communist Party of China and the DPP – which Beijing has denounced as a separatist force – to thaw.

The US, after all, is “the power behind DPP and Mr Lai”, said Professor Li Fei of Xiamen University’s Taiwan Research Centre, referring to Mr Lai Ching-te, the newly elected president of Taiwan.

Taiwan is caught in the larger China-US rivalry, with its election “a battleground for major powers”, he added.

China considers Taiwan part of its territory.

But in pinning its hopes on the US, Beijing faces a wild card in the upcoming US presidential election in November, which may put a president more aggressive towards China in power, analysts added.

In particular, Beijing would prefer a Democrat to win, said Mr Bo Zhengyuan, a partner at consulting firm Plenum in Shanghai. “If (a Republican) wins, the US will likely turn more hawkish than if current President Joe Biden were to be re-elected,” he told The Straits Times.

The world’s two biggest powers have been at loggerheads over a range of issues from technology to trade, but ties began to warm from November 2023, when Chinese President Xi Jinping and Mr Biden met in San Francisco on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference.

Mr Biden, when asked on Jan 13 about the DPP’s latest win, said the US does not support Taiwan independence. He is seeking to be re-elected for a second term.

Under the rule of then Republican President Donald Trump in 2021, Washington abruptly lifted US government rules that had prohibited interactions between US and Taiwanese diplomats, upgrading the US’ relationship with Taiwan in a move to counter Beijing, whom the US regards as a strategic rival.

Trump, who is also looking to be re-elected, is considered to be the Republicans’ front-runner candidate for the presidency in the November election. He also started the US’ trade and technology war with Beijing by setting tariffs in 2018.

Prof Li said that “of course, Beijing would have much preferred for Mr Hou Yu-ih of the Kuomintang (KMT) to win”, but the eventual results were not beyond Beijing’s expectations.

On Jan 13, Taiwan held a fiercely contested election that has been touted to have wide-reaching implications for shaping US-China ties for at least the next four years.

Voters returned the ruling DPP to power for an unprecedented third term, though the party lost the majority in the Legislative Yuan, or Taiwan’s Parliament.

Mr Lai won 40.05 per cent of the vote, while the Beijing-friendly KMT candidate Hou snagged 33.49 per cent. The remaining 26.46 per cent went to former Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je of the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP).

Ms Tsai Ing-wen of the DPP cannot run again for president after two terms under Taiwan’s election laws.

In reference to Mr Lai’s failure to garner a majority of the votes, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office declared on Jan 13, after the DPP won, that the outcome showed that the DPP does not “represent the majority of Taiwanese”.

International relations expert Zhu Feng at Nanjing University said it is also unlikely that Mr Lai will “rush towards” declaring independence upon coming to power.

“The crux is to promote policy interaction between China and the US to keep the situation in Taiwan stable, and not let it worsen US-China relations,” Professor Zhu said.

He believes that the US will continue to exert pressure on cross-strait ties when Mr Lai comes into power, to strike a balance between Beijing, Taiwan and Washington.

For example, Mr Biden’s comment that the US does not support Taiwan independence – a response that Beijing should be “very satisfied with” – is a sign that the US, too, needs Beijing to cooperate to maintain peace and prevent political waves in the Taiwan Strait, said Prof Zhu.

The analysts expect China to continue with existing military exercises around the Taiwan Strait, where Beijing has grown increasingly assertive since August 2022, when then US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in a move that deeply angered Beijing. Economic-related curbs will likely remain in place, given an ongoing trade spat.

There are incentives for both the US and China to work at their relationship, including over Taiwan, say the analysts.

Dr Li Nan, a visiting senior research fellow at the National University of Singapore’s East Asian Institute, said that Beijing is concerned about its regime’s political security after taking lessons from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that started in February 2022.

“China is worried that an invasion into Taiwan will rock its political stability,” said Dr Li, who was a professor at the US Naval War College, adding that China’s current military might is not yet ready for a full-scale war.

The US also needs peace in the Taiwan Strait, given that it has its hands full with the conflicts in Israel and Ukraine, analysts said.

“Although Taiwan has picked Mr Lai to be its leader, the US needs stable ties with Beijing, and will therefore want to prevent run-ins and control its controversies with China,” Prof Zhu said.

Both China and the US crave economic stability this year, too. China’s recovery has been fragile since it lifted its zero-Covid restrictions in December 2022, while Mr Biden needs to produce economic results for his re-election campaign.

On Jan 9, China and the US wrapped up two days of in-person military talks in Washington that covered controversies in the South China Sea, among other issues.

China had also asked that the US abide by its one-China principle in the 17th rounds of talks since military-to-military ties between the two countries resumed in December 2023. Beijing had suspended military ties with the US in August 2022, after Mrs Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

A sign to watch out for in the coming weeks would be whether the US and China military chiefs would engage in phone calls – if US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin can still serve – said Mr Bo. Mr Austin has been hospitalised due to prostate cancer.

There is also “potential for an in-person meeting at the upcoming Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore” that is scheduled between May 31 and June 2, Mr Bo added.

But the DPP win does not mean that Beijing has given up on contact with Taiwan.

Mr Bo said Beijing is likely to beef up ties with the KMT and TPP, which, if they worked together, would hold a majority of the seats in Parliament.

The KMT won 52 seats in Parliament, up from 38 in the 2020 election, while the DPP held on to 51 seats, with a loss of 10 seats. The TPP secured eight seats, an increase from the previous five. The remaining two seats in the 113-member Parliament went to independents.

Xiamen University’s Prof Li said that, in the new Parliament, the TPP will be inclined to vote with the KMT to maintain its credibility as an opposition party.

But Beijing’s engagement with the Taiwan politicians “will ultimately depend on their stance of the 1992 Consensus” – a tacit agreement that both sides of the Taiwan Strait are part of one China, he added.