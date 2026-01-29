China sees most high temperature days on record in 2025

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

China’s national average annual temperature hit a record for a second year at 10.9 deg C.

– China’s national average annual temperature hit a record for a second year at 10.9 deg C, with the most high-temperature days ever recorded, the country’s Meteorological Administration said on Jan 29 .

The announcement was made at a press conference where the administration released its 2025 climate bulletin.

The year 2025 was among the planet’s three warmest on record, the World Meteorological Organization said in January.

China’s average annual temperature has risen over recent decades, and 2025 was the warmest year since nationwide records began in 1961, the administration said. Heavy rainfall and extreme heat have become more intense, increasing risks such as flooding and natural disasters.

The country’s 2025 temperature of 10.9 deg C tied with 2024 for the highest on record, the administration said. China describes high-temperature days as days at or above 35 deg C.

From late June to early September, there were sustained high temperatures across central and eastern China and average precipitation was 4.5 per cent higher than normal, it said.

The amount and duration of rain were also the highest on record in northern China, while the autumn rains in western China were the heaviest on record, the administration said. REUTERS