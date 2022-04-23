China seen making good on vow to stop backing coal projects overseas

Beijing's 2021 pledge to end support for new overseas coal power plants has led to 15 China-backed projects being shelved or cancelled, with the potential for another 32 to be halted too, an analysis published yesterday showed.

The study by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (Crea) - a research organisation registered in Finland with staff across Asia and Europe - has found that China's pledge is having an impact on its coal investments abroad and influencing host country energy policies.

The majority of the 15 plants being shelved or cancelled were a result of revised domestic energy plans. For example, Vietnam late last year postponed 6.6 gigawatts (GW) of coal projects beyond 2030, making it unlikely that such plants will ever be built, the report's authors say.

But Crea also found that 18 projects elsewhere with a capacity of 19.2GW that have secured financing and permits could still go ahead. These include coal investments in Indonesia that are linked to China-backed steel and nickel complexes.

These coal plants could proceed because of a loophole, the authors say.

Ending financial support for coal plants is regarded as a key tool in global efforts to reduce the threat from climate change because burning coal is the single largest source of greenhouse gas emissions heating up the planet.

Coal burning is also a major source of deadly air pollution.

China, Japan and South Korea are among the top funders of coal plants overseas but have come under intense pressure from the United Nations, green groups and others to end their support. Major global banks are also backing away from coal.

Last September, President Xi Jinping told the UN that China would not build new coal-fired power plants abroad. The government's influential National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and three other ministries followed up this pledge with a policy paper in March on the greening of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

They said new coal-related projects will be stopped completely, covering projects with financing and/or equipment, procurement and construction contracts.

Projects under construction should proceed with great caution.