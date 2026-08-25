China seeks public tips on procurement violations in elite Rocket Force

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Soldiers stand in People's Liberation Army (PLA) rocket launcher trucks they rumble past Tiananmen Square in a massive parade to mark the 60th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in Beijing October 1, 2009. REUTERS/David Gray

BEIJING, Aug 25 - China's military has launched a public campaign to collect information on alleged procurement violations in the Rocket Force as authorities step up scrutiny of military purchasing activities, according to a notice on its procurement portal.

The armed forces have been one of the main targets of a broad corruption crackdown ordered by President Xi Jinping after coming to power in 2012. The purges reached the elite Rocket Force, responsible for the country's nuclear weapons and conventional missiles, in 2023.

The notice, published on Monday, solicits information on illicit procurement practices spanning material services, engineering projects, supplementary food supplies, and medical equipment or consumables, including projects handled by bidding agencies.

Alleged violations encompass multiple stages of the procurement process like requirements planning, bid evaluation, contract performance and online procurement, the notice said.

Whistleblowers can submit reports via a dedicated phone line until the end of November, the military notice added and asked for objective and accurate information supported by legally obtained evidence. REUTERS