China says willing to work with Italy to improve trade, investment

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani addresses the opening session on the first day of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, Britain June 21, 2023. Henry Nicholls/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
BEIJING - China is willing to work with Italy to improve trade and investment ties, a spokesperson at the commerce ministry said on Thursday, following a recent visit by the Italian foreign minister to Beijing.

Both sides have reached consensus on further improving the level of trade and facilitating two-way investment, ministry spokesperson He Yadong told reporters when asked about Antonio Tajani's visit.

In recent months, Italy has expressed doubts over its membership in the Beijing-led Belt and Road initiative, and has until December to formally withdraw from an accord which expires next March. Otherwise, it will be extended for another five years. REUTERS

