China says US plays ‘dishonourable role’ supporting the Philippines in South China Sea

BEIJING - China said the United States has played an “extremely dishonourable role” in supporting and cooperating with the Philippines, using issues in the South China Sea to undermine relations between China and the region.

“It is very clear to the discerning eye who the Philippines is serving in its foreign policy and for whom it is working in its maritime operations,” China’s foreign ministry said on June 3 in response to recent remarks by the Philippine president.

China is willing to continue to work with Asean countries, including the Philippines, to manage differences at sea and deepen sea-related cooperation, it said.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on May 31 denounced illegal, coercive and aggressive actions being taken in disputed waters of the South China Sea.

Speaking at the opening of the Shangri-La Dialogue defence summit in Singapore, Mr Marcos said the Philippines and other South-east Asian countries have a vision for “peace, stability, and prosperity” in the South China Sea, but that this was being undermined by other actors, without naming China.

“Unfortunately, this vision remains for now a distant reality. Illegal, coercive, aggressive and deceptive actions continue to violate our sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction,” Mr Marcos said.

Encounters between the Philippines and China in Asia’s most contested waters have grown more tense and frequent during the past year, as Beijing presses its claims to shoals in waters that Manila says are well within its exclusive economic zone.

China’s coast guard has stepped up so-called grey-zone activities such as use of water cannons, collisions and ramming tactics to try to stop Philippine resupply and patrol missions. It has also deployed fishing boats that the Philippines and its allies consider militia.

The Philippines, a treaty ally of the United States, is a key focus of Washington’s efforts to strengthen alliances and partnerships in the Asia-Pacific region as it seeks to counter China’s growing military might and influence.

Given its position in the South China Sea and proximity to self-ruled Taiwan, which China claims as its own, Philippine support would be crucial for the US in the event of any conflict. REUTERS, AFP