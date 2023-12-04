China says summit with EU leaders to discuss global economic issues

BEIJING - The China-EU summit will be held on Thursday in Beijing, China's foreign ministry said on Monday, where leaders of both sides will discuss strategic and global economic issues of common interest.

"China and Europe are partners, not rivals ... our common interests far outweigh our differences," foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a regular press briefing.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet with President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, state media reported.

"We will explore ways to solve problems through dialogue and consultation," Wang said, adding that "we will cooperate to meet global challenges and inject new impetus into the world and increase stability in the international situation." REUTERS