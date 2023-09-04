Xi Jinping to skip G-20, China to send Li Qiang instead

BEIJING - Premier Li Qiang will lead China’s delegation at the G-20 leaders summit in New Delhi this weekend, the foreign ministry said on Monday, indicating President Xi Jinping will not attend and scuppering chances of his meeting US President Joe Biden there.

China hopes the summit can consolidate consensus, convey confidence and promote development, spokesman Mao Ning told a news conference.

Ms Mao declined to directly confirm that Mr Li’s attendance means Mr Xi would not go, although she did not correct reporters for making that assertion.

Reuters reported exclusively last month that Mr Xi was likely to skip the meeting and send Mr Li in his place.

“The G-20 is the main forum for international economic cooperation and China has always placed great importance on and proactively taken part in such events,” said Ms Mao when asked by one reporter why China’s “leader” will not attend.

In effect though, Mr Li leading the delegation at G-20 does mean that Mr Xi will not go since China would not have both its president and premier abroad simultaneously, let alone appear at the same event. REUTERS