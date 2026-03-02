China says one citizen dead in Iran conflict, more than 3,000 evacuated

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

BEIJING, March 2 - The Iran conflict killed one Chinese citizen in Tehran, the capital, while more than 3,000 were evacuated, China's foreign ministry said on Monday, as its embassies and consulates in nearby countries swung into action to help the affected.

Attacks by the United States and Israel from Saturday killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, provoking retaliatory Iranian strikes on Israel and other countries, including Gulf nations hosting U.S. military bases.

Work groups set up by Chinese embassies and consulates in neighbouring countries will receive and assist those evacuated, ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular press briefing, but did not say how the evacuated would return home.

China was not informed in advance about the U.S. military actions against Iran, Mao added.

She denied a report that Iran and China were close to reaching a deal to buy supersonic anti-ship missiles, saying China was a responsible major power that "always fulfilled its international obligations".

Mao reiterated condemnation of the attacks and the killing of Khameini, urging all parties involved to immediately cease military action to prevent escalation.

The sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of the Gulf states should be fully respected and China backs efforts to strengthen communication among countries, Mao said. REUTERS