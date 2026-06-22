China says Liaoning aircraft carrier completes over 40 days of drills

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

FILE PHOTO: China's aircraft carrier Liaoning takes part in a military drill of Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy in the western Pacific Ocean, April 18, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer File Photo

BEIJING, June 22 - China's Liaoning aircraft carrier and accompanying vessels on Monday returned to a Chinese port after more than 40 days of drills in the South China Sea and the western Pacific Ocean, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported.

• The training focused on combat readiness, including air defence, anti-ship strikes, support missions, long-range rescue and live-fire exercises, according to CCTV.

• The group carried out multiple rounds of ship-air offensive and defensive drills, it said.

• Joint exercises with an amphibious assault ship group were also conducted in the western Pacific Ocean to enhance coordination in far-sea operations.

• CCTV also said that during the training, the Liaoning carrier group "professionally and prudently" handled what the broadcaster called "repeated close-range tracking, harassment and provocation" by Japanese ships and aircraft.

• In early June, Japan's defence ministry said it had monitored the Liaoning aircraft carrier and accompanying vessels operating east of the Philippines' Luzon island in late May. REUTERS