China says its policy towards Japan will not be changed by one election

Printed Chinese and Japanese flags are seen in this illustration, July 21, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

BEIJING, Feb 9 - China's policy towards Japan will not be changed by one particular election, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's coalition swept to victory in an election on Sunday, paving the way for promised tax cuts and military spending.

Takaichi sparked a diplomatic row with Beijing in November after she said a Chinese attack on Taiwan could amount to a "survival-threatening situation" for Japan and potentially trigger a military response.

China claims sovereignty over democratically governed Taiwan. The island's government rejects that claim.

China urges Japan's prime minister to withdraw her remarks on Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a regular press briefing on Monday. REUTERS

