China says it facilitated Myanmar military's talks with rebel groups

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a paramilitary police officer keeping watch outside the Myanmar embassy in Beijing, China August 8, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo
Updated
35 sec ago
Published
37 sec ago

BEIJING - China facilitated Myanmar's ruling military's peace talks with rebel groups, and the parties reached an agreement on a temporary ceasefire and the maintenance of dialogue, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday.

The talks were held in China in recent days, the ministry said.

China hopes that the parties concerned in Myanmar will implement the agreements and the consensus reached, exercise maximum restraint and take the initiative to ease the situation on the ground, it said. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top