Chinese industrial city of Zibo now a tourist hot spot thanks to its barbecue

The little-known industrial city of Zibo in East China’s Shandong province has turned into a trendy tourist destination – after it found fame online because of its local barbecue.

The factory town was so popular that it had the highest hotel room occupancy rates in the country for the five-day May Day holiday – which ended on Wednesday – according to data from booking app Meituan.

Local media also said train tickets for the Beijing-Zibo route for the holiday period were snapped up in under a minute after their release.

Zibo became a hot spot in March following rave reviews from a group of students who went back to the city to reminisce about the food and their positive experience while in quarantine there in 2022, according to the official People’s Daily.

Later, a popular content creator visited the city, known for its petrochemicals, textiles and porcelain factories, and sparked discussion online after he pointed out the generous portions served by food vendors there.