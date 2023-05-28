China’s first home-grown passenger jet, C919, marks first commercial flight

BEIJING/SHANGHAI – China Eastern Airlines on Sunday sent the C919 on its first commercial flight, marking the home-grown plane’s entry into passenger service and a milestone for the nation’s efforts to become more self-reliant.

Commercial Aviation Corp of China (Comac) began developing the C919 15 years ago to rival the Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX single-aisle jet families. President Xi Jinping has hailed the project as one of the country’s best innovative achievements.

The plane took off from Shanghai, where both Comac and China Eastern are headquartered, slightly before 10.32am local time, bound for Beijing, according to flight tracker app Variflight.

After the nearly two-and-a-half-hour flight to Beijing and a turnaround of 1 hour and 40 minutes, the plane is scheduled to fly back to Shanghai.

It is set to make a longer flight to south-western city Chengdu on Monday and back.

Mr Lv Boyuan, a 21-year-old student and aviation enthusiast, was at the Shanghai airport on Sunday to catch a flight to Chengdu where he planned to take a C919 flight back to Shanghai the day after.

“I’ve been really looking forward to its flight and especially because it’s a new generation aircraft, unlike Boeing and Airbus whose planes have been around for a number of years now,” he noted.

State-backed China Eastern ordered five C919 jets in March 2021 and took delivery of the first one in December. It has said it expects to receive the remaining planes this year.

The C919 received 1,035 orders from 32 customers by end 2022, according to Comac data. This year, a company official told media that it had received more than 1,200 orders.

The first flight was logged in 2017 after years of delays and numerous test flights have since been conducted.

Although the C919 is assembled in China, it relies heavily on Western components, including engines and avionics, from companies including GE, Safran and Honeywell International.

Mr Li Hanming, an independent expert on China’s aviation industry, said most of the C919’s orders were letters of intent from domestic customers. Its few foreign buyers include lessor GE Capital Aviation Services.

“For the C919, the domestic market is big enough,” he added.

Mr Greg Waldron, Asia managing editor of industry publication FlightGlobal, said the international market for the C919 is questionable given that neither the European Union Aviation Safety Agency nor the Federal Aviation Administration has certificated the aircraft.

“Until this happens, key international markets will be closed to the C919,” he noted.