China, Russia navies to hold drills off China coast

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FILE PHOTO: Navy vessels sail in False Bay, near the Simon's Town Naval base on the last day of the BRICS Plus countries which include China, Russia and Iran for a joint naval exercises in South Africa's waters, in Cape Town, South Africa, January 16, 2026. REUTERS/Esa Alexander/File Photo

BEIJING, July 5 - The Chinese and Russian navies will hold joint exercises in the waters and airspace off the Chinese city of Qingdao next week, China's defence ministry and Russian state media said on Sunday.

"Following the exercises, some of the forces from both sides will proceed to relevant areas of the Pacific Ocean to carry out joint maritime patrols," it said in a statement.

The drills are an annual occurrence, "aimed at jointly addressing security challenges and maintaining regional peace and stability", it said.

Russian state-run RIA news agency said a cruiser, a corvette, a diesel-electric submarine and a rescue vessel from Russia's Pacific Fleet had arrived in Qingdao to participate in the drills, which would run from July 6 to 13. REUTERS